In Memoriam: Rich Energy's Tweets

Oh, Rich Energy’s tweets. You were not long for this world, but you certainly made your mark on us while you were here. For that, we thank you. May you rest in peace, and may we meet again. Please.



Rich Energy, the former (current? unclear?) embattled title sponsor of the Haas Formula One team, loves to tweet. A lot. But on Wednesday, the account posted that it had deleted all of its tweets prior to the beginning of October “due to a legal agreement with a competitor.” What does that mean? Who knows.

Indeed, though, Twitter stops scrolling at Oct. 1 on Rich Energy’s account.

But Rich Energy had wonderful tweets, and we should not let them be thrown into the big dumpster in the internet sky without a proper goodbye.

There were homemade boxing memes during its court case with fellow British company Whyte Bikes over its logo, which Rich Energy eventually lost, and #random #hashtags #that #never #made #sense. There was the seemingly unintentional tagging of its own account, and the brags about using helicopters and boats. A good time was had by all on the Rich Energy account, except maybe the people who had to deal with the aftermath of the Rich Energy account.

Here were some of our favorite Rich Energy tweets, bless their deceased little hearts—transcribed, obviously, as the company has wiped them from Twitter.



Boating with @rich_energy #yachts #adventure #ocean #richenergy [a video of a boat was included]



Premium British performance with @rich_energy #British #performance #richenergy #superbikes #helicopter #speed @castleairltd @UKTriumph [a photo of a helicopter and Triumph motorcycle was included]

@WhyteBikes: Enjoy the free PR while you can guys. Those with an IQ higher than their age realise you are Mickey Mouse. Oh how we will laugh in due course. We are actually investing money in F1 whilst you are investing zero. Total parasites who knew about us for 2 years before piping up #F1

Enjoy the free PR while you can guys. Those with an IQ higher than their age realise you are Mickey Mouse. Oh how we will laugh in due course. We are actually investing money in F1 whilst you are investing zero. Total parasites who knew about us for 2 years before piping up #F1 @harrismonkey, otherwise known as Top Gear’s Chris Harris: You do low rent videos in your bio. Analysis on a similar level. In the way your show does not support UK car companies like @UltimaCars @Porsche #F1 #ultima #TopGear #richenergy #FactCheck

You do low rent videos in your bio. Analysis on a similar level. In the way your show does not support UK car companies like [Re: The Whyte Bikes situation]: Admitted they knew about us for 2 years before saying anything and we registered exclusively around the world and in UK with no objections including all trademarks. We would not invest in a copied logo. Saw us become big and now want money. Disgraceful but let’s see the outcome!

Admitted they knew about us for 2 years before saying anything and we registered exclusively around the world and in UK with no objections including all trademarks. We would not invest in a copied logo. Saw us become big and now want money. Disgraceful but let’s see the outcome! Boating in Cannes with @rich_energy #Cannes2019 #richenergy #yacht [a video of a boat was included]



@United: one of our directors paid thousands of pounds for a flight to Los Angeles with you today and despite fast track access and no luggage was denied a boarding pass 55 minutes before flight. No discretion & terrible customer service. Paying twice #Heathrow #unitedairlines

one of our directors paid thousands of pounds for a flight to Los Angeles with you today and despite fast track access and no luggage was denied a boarding pass 55 minutes before flight. No discretion & terrible customer service. Paying twice @United: Only a standby for tomorrow in economy

Having spent nearly £4k on a business ticket and comfortably being able to make flight to be denied a boarding pass extremely officious and harsh we feel

Only a standby for tomorrow in economy Having spent nearly £4k on a business ticket and comfortably being able to make flight to be denied a boarding pass extremely officious and harsh we feel @United: Flight UA 935

13:40 departure

Booking ref BGW7GE

Flight UA 935 13:40 departure Booking ref BGW7GE @United: E ticket

UA 016-3413734421

(Whatever person or system was responding to United’s complaint tweets referred to the account as “Rich,” like a name. It was good.)

[@ A now unidentified account, re: political tweets ]: Disagree

Thanks for your thoughts

Disagree Thanks for your thoughts [@ A now unidentified account, re: political tweets] Disagree

Thanks for your thoughts

Disagree Thanks for your thoughts [@ A now unidentified account, re: political tweets] Disagree

Thanks for your thoughts

Healthy to have an opinion

Especially a democratic one

Disagree Thanks for your thoughts Healthy to have an opinion Especially a democratic one [@ A now unidentified account, re: political tweets] Politely disagree

Again

Authenticity key

Politely disagree Again Authenticity key July 10, 2019: Today @rich_energy @HaasF1Team @redbullracing @WilliamsRacing @F1 #F1 #richenergy

Haas F1 responded July 11, also on Twitter, quoting team principal Guenther Steiner: “Rich Energy is currently the title partner of Haas F1 Team. I cannot comment further on the contractual relationship between our two parties due to commercial confidentiality.”

On Sept. 9, Haas announced it was done with Rich Energy.

Sept. 22, 2019: Huge new motorsport announcements pending for the UK’s premium energy drink @rich_energy #motorsport #F1 #speed #SingaporeGP #nobull #givesyouhorns

And, of course, we can’t forget the best tweet of them all, featuring a photoshop of Rich Energy CEO (?) William Storey:

Rest in peace, Rich Energy’s tweets. We’ll miss you.

