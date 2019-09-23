Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

Spooky season is almost upon us, which means it’s time for zombies and ghouls and haunted graveyards to be temporarily fashionable once again. But this fall, rising from the dead isn’t just for the folks in the Halloween movies. It may also be for Rich Energy, our dearly departed sponsor of the Haas Formula One team.



That’s right, kids. In terms of its presence on the world stage of open-wheel racing, Rich Energy’s not dead yet! Or so the company says.

On Sunday, the enigma of a drink company tweeted that “huge new motorsport announcements” were “pending for the UK’s premium energy drink.” It tagged itself, as well as adding “#motorsport,” “#F1,” “#speed,” “#SingaporeGP,” “#nobull,” and “#givesyouhorns,” a phrase which the company appears to have been sued over by Red Bull. Afterward, the account retweeted a fan post that said aside from its F1 woes, Rich Energy is a “very decent sponsor.”

Of course, Rich Energy says a lot of things on Twitter, so this very well could be nothing. Or it could be something. You just never know with Rich Energy, and that’s part of the fun.

What’s that rustling sound in the distance, you wonder? It’s the ever-familiar black and gold Rich Energy F1 livery, digging its way out of the nearby grave to haunt the rest of your—and Haas F1’s—existence.



Boo, bitch.