In 1994, Dodge tantalized car enthusiasts with a modern muscle car. The Venom was a V6 powered rear-wheel-drive two-seater built on the Neon platform, somehow. It had 245 horsepower and, we were told, would cost $13,000 fully loaded. It never made it to production, obviously, and joins a long list of great show cars we never got. Thanks for nothing, Dodge.

