Matt Brown
Image: Alden Jewell (Flickr)

In 1958, houses were smaller and cars were bigger, so much so that this Mercury Park Lane Phaeton Coupe had a footprint 10% as big as the average U.S. house at the time. Also, thanks to its 430 cubic inch v8, it could warm up the cabin, and everyone else for several feet in any direction. 

