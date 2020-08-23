IMSA History Made as BMW Driver Scores Most Wins Ever

Bill Auberlen made IMSA history on Saturday by becoming the winningest driver in the history of the series. With 61 victories to his name, Auberlen surpassed former record holder Scott Pruett in his No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3. Competing in the GTD class, Auberlen was paired with teammate Robby Foley for the two hour and 40 minute race at Virginia International Speedway.

Auberlen’s 61st win comes 27 years after his first at Road America, and it was done in style. The driver led the GTD race for the last 53 minutes, noting that it was “t he most nerve-racking hour of my life. When I got to about 35 minutes, every little calculated mistake or whatever I was making, I would talk to myself: ‘Don’t blow this!’ This time it was all in my head, trying not to screw up, get this monkey off my back. Now we can put our head down for the season and try to win this championship.”