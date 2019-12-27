Drive Free or Die.
I'm Out, It's Over, My Head Is Spinning With Love For This $75,000 Used Ferrari

Andrew P. Collins
Ferrari
Photo: Mohr Imports

If you’re trying to buy a Ferrari right now, and it’s not this six-speed manual 1995 456 in non-standard red, you’re doing it wrong.

I have always been a casual fan of the lowkey-looking Ferraris, but my bud Derek Powell tweeted this particular listing today, and I had to spend a few minutes breathing into a paper bag.

It’s the sheet metal that could launch 1,000 ships. And if I had 75,000 dollar bills, I’d be launching those from my bank account to Mohr Imports up in Monterey which currently has the car listed for $73,500. I don’t know anything about that dealership, except for the fact that somebody there can take decent pictures for an ad, but I’m hopelessly in love with the shape, color, and configuration of this car.

Photo: Mohr Imports

Cursory research on the duPont registry’s Ferrari 456 listings indicates that these cars are currently trading between $40,000 and $100,000, with trim and mileage differences being the main reason for the delta. I imagine the Rosso Monza paint here is part of the reason this 456 isn’t one of the cheaper ones, but the manual transmission really makes it stand out from the “crowd,” such as it is.

A V12 engine, a gated manual transmission no less, a usable trunk, pop-up headlights, a great color, mature styling... and a top speed claim of almost 200 mph. There’s no situation where you’d look anything less than The Business in this.

Photo: Mohr Imports

Granted, I’ve never actually driven one of these myself, so I can’t confirm if it’s any more thrilling than anything else you can buy for about $75,000. But based on the specs, it’s not too far of a limb to climb out on assuming it’s good.

Or, we can ask Jeremy Clarkson, who sung the car’s praises when it was new, between oddly erotic guitar riffs and clichés lines about “something something tailored suit.” Crank it up:

God, sometimes I really wish I had bucks.

Here’s the cockpit:

And a couple of details:

If you’re as smitten as I am, there are a lot more nice pictures in the listing. Here’s hoping it stays online for us to admire indefinitely.

Hat tip to Derek!

Andrew P. Collins
Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

