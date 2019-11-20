Drive Free or Die.
Images
Patrick George
Filed to:Ford Mustang
948
16
Save
Photo: Ford

If you need a palate cleanser after today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe and the interesting but visually questionable Mustang Mach-E, how about the new California Special? Seems appropriate for the LA Auto Show.

Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Patrick George
Patrick George

Editor-in-Chief at Jalopnik. 2002 Toyota 4Runner.

EmailTwitterPosts