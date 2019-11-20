If you need a palate cleanser after today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe and the interesting but visually questionable Mustang Mach-E, how about the new California Special? Seems appropriate for the LA Auto Show.
If you need a palate cleanser after today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe and the interesting but visually questionable Mustang Mach-E, how about the new California Special? Seems appropriate for the LA Auto Show.
Share This Story
About the author
Patrick George
Editor-in-Chief at Jalopnik. 2002 Toyota 4Runner.