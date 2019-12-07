Photo : Mitch Barrie ( Flickr

If you like weird custom cars, it is time you schedule a trip to El Mirage dry lake bed for one of the land speed events held there every year in the summer and fall. Maybe you’ll see Brock’s Bombshell Betty, pictured above. Or maybe you’ll see an old Ford shaped like a cheese wedge. I can pretty much guarantee you’ll see something you’ve never seen before.