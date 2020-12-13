If You Could Only Own One Car, What Would It Be?

Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

Allow me to set the stage: We now live in some sort of dystopian-but-very-real universe where every of-age human on planet Earth is allowed one single car. It can be any vehicle you want, but it’s the only machine you get to own for the rest of your life. What are you choosing?

Now, I’ll let you choose any car you want, but ideally, this would be something that you’d have to use on a regular basis, since it’s the only car you own and the only car you get to drive. If you commute, take the kids to practice, or live a bachelor’s lifestyle with plans to maybe settle down one day, you’ll need to take all that into consideration. You can go ahead and pick a C8 Corvette if you really want, but you’re going to be committed to it. Forever.

I won’t lie. I would probably keep my current car, the sweet and beautiful 2014 Mazda 2. I fully intend to keep that thing running until the end of time, much to my husband’s eternal annoyance, but it’s what I like in a car. It runs, it has space for all my shit while still being small enough to easily maneuver, and it doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles. I am a simple gal. I like a simple car. And I just don’t see myself behind the wheel of anything but a hatchback.

If you really twisted my arm, I suppose I could be talked into the Hyundai Veloster N, if only because it’s just more fun to drive. It’s a little sportier and a little more high-tech than my Mazda without feeling like I’m driving a robot, and it doesn’t feel super pretentious. My only complaint is the fact that the rear hatch is small as hell, but sometimes we must make sacrifices.

Now I turn this question out to you, denizens of Jalopnik. If you could only drive one car for the rest of your life, what would it be?