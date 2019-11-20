I would just like to remind everyone that DTM and Super GT put aside the past, reconciled their differences, and came together to form a more harmonious future for the world of motorsport. If they can do it, so can you. From now on, right before I go to sleep, I will take time reflect on what I did today to be more like DTM and Super GT. Hashtag Iconic.
