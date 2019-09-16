I’ve always had a strange admiration for the Ford Streetka, the weird, convertible, Pininfarina-built version of the Ford Ka compact car. I think the tiny Ford Ka is itself a cute little machine, but I’d never have guessed a roadster version would look this good. The car is based on a the Ghia-designed Ford Saetta concept shown at the Paris Motor Show way back in 1996. Then came a concept at the Turin Auto Salon in 2000, and finally the production version came for the 2003 model year, launched with an ad campaign featuring singer Kylie Minogue.