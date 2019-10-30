I recently spotted a Plymouth Neon at my local Taco Bell, and had no choice but to exit my truck and take photos. The Neon is a vehicle that I didn’t appreciate enough when I was younger, and so I will repent by repeatedly expressing my newfound love for the awesome front-drive compact sedan that Chrysler took a chance with in the mid 1990s. It looks good, it drives well (Okay, I’ve only driven a later model, but that one drives well. I hear the earlier models are great, too.), it’s spacious, and it’s dirt cheap. What more do you want out of a machine?



