A couple of months ago Royal Enfield kicked off a one-make racing series in its home country of India, hand selecting 18 riders to compete in the series across the country. This week the company announced the production of a new bike specifically built for track use, in addition to racing in the Continental GT Cup. The new Continental GT-R650 is a track-only throwback machine that totally looks as cool as it would be awesome to experience.

I have ridden the Conti GT’s cousin, the Int 650, which uses the same engine and chassis, but with a more upright design and a larger fuel tank. The ride, I assume, is largely the same. It’s not a speed demon, but it’s a ton of fun, it’s lightweight, and it feels like the 1960s. Making a throwback racer from this platform is a total no-brainer. I have been looking for an approachable and relatively inexpensive track bike for ages, and this would be a killer option.

These bikes aren’t mechanically all that different from the street going versions, as made obvious by the video below, which means you get around 50 horsepower and a pretty decent chassis. For track work, I’d certainly want a better brake pad and fluid, but that looks to be the case here. Add in a more aggressive exhaust note from the 650 twin, and a set of sticky tires on bitchin’ wire spoke wheels, and you’ve got a recipe for awesome knee-dragging action.

With the addition of the letter R, you get a bubble fairing for improved aero and 1960s throwback looks, more agro ergos with clip on handlebars and rearsets , thicker fluid in the front dampers and stiffer rear springs, and soft grippy track tires from JK Tyres. The bike a smidge lighter than its street-going counterpart with the aforementioned stainless exhaust, ditching the lights and signals, and chopping the rear fairing, and acceleration is further improved by a one-tooth-smaller front sprocket.

According to BikeWale, you can get all of this kit in India for your existing Continental GT to swap it to R spec for just 1 Lakh Indian Rupee, which is about $1, 35 0. Considering a Continental GT will only cost you $6,199, this is a relatively inexpensive way to get on track, and one I would absolutely consider if Royal Enfield wouldn’t mind importing one of these kits for me and a few hundred of my closest friends.