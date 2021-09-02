Limousines are an awesome way to get around and if there’s anything cooler than a regular limo, it’s a weird limo. This 1998 Volvo S90 on Facebook Marketplace is a Swedish family-hauling brick that’s been stretched and driven 485,000 miles. I love everything about this thing.

There’s always something alluring about a non-luxury vehicle turned into a limo. Coachbuilders have gotten their hands on everything from the Smart Fortwo to the Chevy Suburban and tacked on feet of length. In Patchogue, New York, is another offbeat limo that looks surprisingly stately. Check out this 1998 Volvo S90 limo that’s remarkably clean for its claimed 485,000 miles:

The mileage itself isn’t too unbelievable given a claimed rebuild done at 270,000 miles. But even with a rebuild, I’m impressed that this car’s survived a half of a million miles on the east coast without rotting out.

I contacted the owner and they confirm that this car is still for sale. They didn’t tell me what prior life this car’s lived to reach this mileage, but I bet this limo’s seen a lot of stuff. This Hemmings ad suggests that the limo has been for sale over a year without any biters.

Crack open the doors and the rear end presents itself to be the standard S90 interior, only with twice the number of rear benches.

In theory, that means that you can cram yourself and seven of your best buds in there. Engine isn’t mentioned, but it’s likely the 2.9-liter inline six making 181 HP, so don’t expect to get places quickly.

I love it. The car’s just a regular mundane S90, just extra. The buyer even gets the car’s window sticker. But how does something like this even become a reality?

As Autocar notes, European coachbuilder Nilsson Special Vehicles has been building long Volvos for decades. The company not only built four-door stretch S90s like this one but S90s with six doors along with Volvo-based hearses and ambulances. Nilsson has Volvo’s blessing, effectively making these “factory” builds. The coachbuilder is still at work making converted Volvos today, with its current S90 limo looking rather smashing.

And this S90 isn’t a one-off; there was another for sale in California a little over nine years ago.



This one comes in at $4,900 on Facebook Marketplace in Patchogue, New York. Given its time on the market, it would seem that the demand for a quirky Volvo limo is slim. Come on, someone take this thing to a million miles!

