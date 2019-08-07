ImagesI’ll tell you how I’d fix these bad new Fast and Furious movies: VeilSide bodykits. Patrick GeorgeToday 8:45amFiled to: Toyota SupraFiled to: Toyota SupraToyota SupraVeilSide62SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPhoto: VeilSideI’ll tell you how I’d fix these bad new Fast and Furious movies: VeilSide bodykits. Prove me wrong! Too bad you can’t. Share This StoryAbout the authorPatrick GeorgePatrick GeorgeEditor-in-Chief at Jalopnik. America's worst BMW mechanic.EmailTwitterPosts