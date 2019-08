Image: Subaru

I’ll be driving the new Subaru Legacy tomorrow, and I can’t help but think that it is time for a revival of the incredible car/truck Baja. While the Baja has been dead for over a decade—available from 2003-2006—the hacked up Legacy still continues to have hardcore fans and offers a lot of versatility in an attractive package. Manufacturers need to offer weird and quirky options like this again.