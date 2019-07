Image: Bentley

I haven’t been this excited about a Bentley concept since 1999. The EXP 100 GT is a very attractive, and admittedly a bit weird, concept car. It doesn’t quite hold a candle to the smooth and flowing late 1990s design of the Bentley Hunaudières. This gorgeous sumbitch had a freakin’ 8-liter W12 engine with 623 horsepower and a five-speed manual transmission. It’s a damn shame it was never kicked over to production spec, but I’m still glad it exists as a concept.