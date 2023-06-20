I usually try to steer clear of automaker-branded items that aren’t cars in my daily life, because more often than not they 1) tend to be expensive and 2) look bad. But I’ll give it to Porsche for this collab with Xbox, because I think they’ve finally come together on a product I wouldn’t be embarrassed to wear or display in my home.

Porsche is turning 75, as you may have heard. I’m beginning to appreciate and look forward to Porsche’s birthday almost as much as my own, because it seems it likes to celebrate by giving us things, like that glorious Mission X concept from earlier in the month that’s easily the best-looking car I’ve ever seen in brown. Less exciting though still really neat is this line of Xbox Series X consoles painted in the style of Porsche racing liveries of years past.

Xbox is making 75 of these consoles along with matching controllers for reasons, and giving them away after October 1. You can sign up over at this website with your name and email address to potentially get one. Here’s the kicker, though: You can enter every day to increase your chances. You will be competing against me, so may the best Jalop staffer or reader win.

You can see all five designs here, albeit most are out of focus. The middle one is a new livery — the same one given to the 963 at Le Mans two weeks ago. Otherwise, from left to right we have the colors inspired by the 917 LH “Hippie” car, 911 GT1-98, No. 23 “Salzburg” 917 that gave Porsche its first overall Le Mans victory; Martini-sponsored 935/78 “Moby Dick” and, of course, that wretched Pink Pig. Fun fact: Porsche is calling the Martini one “Porsche Racing Edition” because, you know, licensing.

You can’t choose which you want to bid for. That said, I will be angling for that 911 GT1-98 Xbox, as it was Porsche’s Le Mans winner of my youth, and one of my favorite race cars ever. The Xbox Series X is really the perfect platform for these paint jobs, as it’s literally a featureless rectangular prism. That’s a lot of real estate to wrap with historic racing colors.

