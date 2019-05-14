Hyundai is the latest automaker investing in Croatian electric supercar company Rimac in exchange for EV expertise, with the latter saying the plan is for it to help Hyundai develop a mid-motor electric sports car. Boy, has Hyundai come a long way.



Hyundai and Kia are spending the Euro equivalent of nearly $90 million to create a “technology partnership” with Rimac, designers of the absurd 1,914 horsepower C Two, the supercar maker wrote in a press release today. Roughly $72 million will come from Hyundai’s pockets and the rest will come from Kia.

While the release mentions that the partnership is a way to accelerate Hyundai Motor Group’s “transition towards Clean Mobility,” it seems to focus more on fun than planet-saving efficiency, discussing how the three brands will work together on a mid-motor sports car to be part of Hyundai’s high-performance “N” brand. From Rimac:

Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Rimac will work closely together to develop an electric version of Hyundai Motor’s N brand midship sports car and a high-performance fuel cell electric vehicle.

While the high-performance fuel cell vehicle is interesting in its own right, I’m most excited about the midship sports car.

﻿If you’re wondering what exactly Rimac is talking about when it references “Hyundai Motor’s N brand midship sports car,” here’s one clue. Jump back to the 2014 Busan Motor Show in South Korea, where Hyundai revealed the “RM Concept.” It was a rear-wheel drive, mid-engine, ~300 horsepower Veloster that Hyundai followed up the following year in Seoul with the RM 15 Concept shown above.

Last year, it became clear that Hyundai’s mid-engine ambitions were no joke when the head of Hyundai’s N performance division told Top Gear:

“Like the Racing Midship, which we’ve done three versions of. We are still working on these cars, trying different things. Maybe someday we will have such a car. There is no decision yet, but it could happen.”

So Hyundai seems serious about this midship vehicle, and now it’s joining forces with a company that builds nearly 2,000 horsepower EVs. I’m excited.