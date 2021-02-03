Husqvarna Shrunk The Svartpilen

Image : Husqvarna

There’s a new Husky in town, and it’s not so husky. The new Svartpilen 125 is the cutest little motorbike you ever did see. Building on the success of Husqvarna’s larger Svart 701 and 401 models, the company rolled out a smaller, more nimble, and more affordable model for the masses on Wednesday. It’s like the Honda Grom’s cooler European artist friend who smokes .

The tiny thumper engine is said to “deliver controllable power” and the bike has “excellent power-to-weight ratio”, but Husqvarna hasn’t published power or torque numbers just yet. There doesn’t appear to be a 125 cc four-stroke engine anywhere in Pierer’s portfolio (Husqvarna, KTM, and GasGas), so this should be an all-new powerplant. Honda manages to make just shy of 10 ponies with its 125, so don’t expect too many more than that.

As has become the standard for Husqvarna’s street models, you can find Brembo “ ByBre” disc brakes at both ends, Bosch ABS, a full spate of LED lighting, and reasonably impressive suspension for the price. The Svartpilen model lineup is the quasi-off-roader version of the chassis, whereas the Vitpilen is the pure streetgoing model. As such, the Svart has chunky 17-inch Pirelli rubber and decent ride height. Overall, it’s got decent hardware.

This bike’s dry weight is listed at 322 pounds, which seems a bit on the heavy side for such a small machine. For context, that’s about 100 pounds heavier than a Grom. Even still, it should be relatively easy to ride and plenty tossable on city streets. Will it be quick? No. Will it be extremely frugal on fuel and still a ton of fun to ride? I’m betting yes.

Husqvarna is rolling this bad boy out around the world this month, but there’s no telling when they will actually hit dealerships. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet either, but our friends at RideApart are reporting an expected 5, 000 Euro price tag, which works out to just a tick over $6,000.

Would you like to know more? Call your Husqvarna dealer and see what they say. I’m guessing they’ll try to sell you a chainsaw.

