Hugo Millan, Spanish Motorbike Rider, Dies At Age 14

A statement from the Federation Internationale de Motorcyclisme (FIM), 14-year-old Spanish motorbike rider died after suffering severe injuries during a Sunday afternoon event at MotorLand Aragon. He was taking part in a European Talent Cup race when several riders crashed at Turn 5.

Advertisement

While the FIA did not announce exactly what happened, clips of the event have circulated on the internet. Millan, running near the front of the pack, crashed of his own accord. Many other riders avoided him, but a second pack failed to see Millan as he stood to retrieve his bike and get out of the way. It was obviously a very hard hit. Out of respect for Millan and his family, I will not share the video here.

Medical personnel arrived immediately to attend to Millan before transporting him to the circuit’s medical center. Unfortunately, it was not enough. The crash was brutal, and it was soon announced that Millan had succumbed to his injuries.

Millan was having his most successful season in the FIM CEV Repsol series. His lowest finish in the six previous races was eighth, and his best finish of the season was a second place at Valencia. He’d scored two pole positions and four podiums this year. It’s a feat made all the more impressive considering the packed field this year. It has been a great display of consistency from a young rider with aspirations of competing at motorcycle racing’s top classes.

Our thoughts are with Hugo Millan's family and loved ones during this difficult time.