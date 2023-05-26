The 2024 Ford Ranger is finally here, and it promises to be much more competitive than the dated Ranger that Ford was selling before. Even better, we actually get the Ranger Raptor this time around. It may not have a V8, but we’ll take a twin-turbo V6 when it makes 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. And now, the configurator is live, so you can play around with the Ranger to figure out the one perfect spec just for you.

Interestingly, if you select the Raptor, there really aren’t any options. You can add a few accessories, including a bedliner that seems like a necessity, but beyond that, it’s just paint and wheels. Ford offers nine paint options on the Raptor, but only three are actual colors. We’re partial to the Shelter Green Metallic, although Velocity Blue Metallic also looks pretty darn good. Also, for an additional $1,495, you can upgrade to beadlock-capable wheels.

Advertisement

If you step down to the regular Ranger lineup, you’ll notice that even though Ford said a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 315 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque is an option, it’s not available on the configurator. If the 2.3-liter isn’t powerful enough for you, you’ll have to wait until “late fall 2023.” Also, the Shelter Green Metallic paint that we mentioned earlier appears to be a Raptor exclusive because it’s not an option on the regular Ranger.

The XLT looks like it’ll probably be the most popular trim level, but if you haven’t been keeping an eye on truck prices lately, you may be shocked at how pricey they’ve gotten. If you want four-wheel drive on an XLT, you’re looking at a price of just under $40,000. Meanwhile, a four-wheel-drive Ranger Lariat is only about $1,000 less than a Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.

Advertisement Advertisement

So how would you spec your Ranger? Head on over to the configurator, and then let us know down in the comments.