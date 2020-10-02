How To Watch The 8 Hours Of Indianapolis, IndyCar, NASCAR, Super GT, and Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend; Oct 3-4

Photo : McLaren SP Racing

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

With 1500 miles of a road trip yet to finish, I sadly will not be watching much racing this weekend, but that won’t stop you all from enjoying what’s going on out there in the racing world. There’s no F1 this week, but there’s a weird double-header at Indianapolis for IndyCar and the Intercontinental GT Challenge’s 8-hour race on the road course. Toss in a bit of NASCAR, some NHRA, and Super GT and it’s a pretty solid weekend. Let’s check it out.

Saturday



NASCAR Gander RV And Outdoor Trucks Series Chevrolet Silverado 250

From Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Ala.

1PM on Fox Sports 1

IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix Race 2

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

2:30PM on NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At Talladega-2

From Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Ala.

4:30PM on NBC Sports Network

NHRA Mopar Express Lane Midwest Nationals

From World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL.

10PM on Fox Sports 1 (Saturday Qualifying)

Super GT Round 5

From Fuji Speedway, Oyama, Sunto District, Shizuoka, Japan

10:40PM on The Race YouTube channel (below)

Sunday

Intercontinental GT Challenge 8 Hours of Indianapolis

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

10AM streaming on the GT World YouTube channel (below)

NHRA Mopar Express Lane Midwest Nationals

From World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL.

1:30PM on Fox Sports 1 (Sunday Qualifying)

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 400

From Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Ala.

2PM on NBC

NHRA Mopar Express Lane Midwest Nationals

From World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL.

2:30 PM on Fox Sports 1 (Finals )