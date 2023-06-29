How To Watch F1's Austrian Grand Prix, NASCAR in Chicago And The 24 Hours of Spa

Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly “ H ow to Watch” racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the racing events of the upcoming weekend.

This week, we’re heading into the U.S.’s Independance Day holiday with NASCAR on the streets of Chicago for the first time. Red Bull aims to continue its full-season sweep in Formula 1 at the team’s home race in Austria. Also, IndyCar visits Mid-Ohio and there will be 24 hours of GT racing at Spa .



F1’s Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing is expected to win its ninth race in a row in Austria as Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton makes calls to the FIA to restrict early car development to stifle Red Bull’s dominance in upcoming seasons. Further down the grid, the Alpine F1 Team has new stakeholders including Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.



Friday, June 30

Practice

7:30 a.m ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Qualifying

11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Saturday, July 1

Sprint Shootout

6:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Sprint Race

10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro

Sunday, July 2

Race

9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro



NASCAR In Chicago

The NASCAR Cup Series will feature the first street circuit race this weekend in Chicago. The 2.1-mile course winds through streets in and around Grant Park on the shore of Lake Michigan. The Grant Park 220 will be a challenge unlike any other in stock car racing. Though, Jimmie Johnson has withdrawn from the race after his in-laws and 11-year-old nephew were killed in a murder-suicide.

Saturday, July 1

NASCAR Cup Series - Qualifying

12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

NASCAR Xfinity Series - The Loop 121

5:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

Sunday, July 2

NASCAR Cup Series - Grant Park 220

5:30 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 At Mid-Ohio

While not as dominant as Max Verstappen, Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou has been on an absolute tear this season in the IndyCar Series. Palou has won three of the last four races, with the exception being when Josef Newgarden was first across the bricks after 500 miles at Indianapolis.

Friday, June 30

Practice 1

3:05 p.m ET on Peacock

Saturday, July 1

Practice 2

9:45 a.m. ET on Peacock

Qualifying

2:45 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, July 2

Warm-Up

10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock

Race

1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network / Peacock

24 Hours Of Spa

Cinematic Highlights | TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa 2022

The 24 Hours of Spa is the marquee event of the SRO’s two major championships, GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge. For grand touring racing, the endurance classic on the fabled Belgian racing circuit is only second to the Nürburgring 24 Hours in terms of prestige.

Saturday, July 1

Race

10:30 a.m. ET on GT World YouTube