How To Watch Petit Le Mans, MotoGP, NASCAR, NHRA, And Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend; Oct 17-18

There’s no F1 this weekend, which is honestly a good thing. Let those guys take a break while the tin-toppers put on a super awesome show on two continents. In addition to the massive endurance classic Petit Le Mans in Georgia this weekend, the Aussies are running the Bathurst 1000. Oh man, so much to get jazzed about! Let’s jump into it!

It’s worth mentioning that GoodWood Speed Weeks is running this weekend with live streams of the entire event. You can check that out right here -

Saturday

Super Formula Round 3 Sugo

From Sportsland Sugo, Sugou, Murata, Shibata Bezirk, Miyagi, Japan

1 AM on The Race YouTube channel live stream

FIA World Rallycross World RX of Barcelona

From Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Catalonia, Spain

4:20 AM kicks off live qualifying, live streamed from YouTube

DTM Championship Zolder Race 1

From Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

7:15 AM on MotorTrend On Demand

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Challenge Motul Petit Le Mans

From Road Atlanta, Braselton, GA

12:30 PM on NBC Sports Network and NBC Trackpass

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Series Clean Harbors 200

From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

4 PM on Fox

NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300

From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

7 PM on NBC Sports Network

NHRA AAA Texas Fall Nationals

From Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX

7:30 PM on Fox Sports 1 (Saturday Qualifying)

Virgin Australia Supercars Bathurst 1000

From Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit, Mount Panorama NSW, Australia

7:30 PM on MotorTrend On Demand

Sunday

DTM Championship Zolder Race 2



From Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

7:15 AM on MotorTrend On Demand

NHRA AAA Texas Fall Nationals

From Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX

1 PM on Fox Sports 1 (Sunday Qualifying)

NHRA AAA Texas Fall Nationals

From Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX

2 PM on Fox Sports 1 (Finals)

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

2:30 PM on NBC

MotoGP Aragon GP

From Ciudad del Motor de Aragón, Alcañiz, Teruel, Spain

7 PM on NBC Sports Network

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!

All times in Eastern time zone.