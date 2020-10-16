How To Watch Petit Le Mans, MotoGP, NASCAR, NHRA, And Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend; Oct 17-18

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
There’s no F1 this weekend, which is honestly a good thing. Let those guys take a break while the tin-toppers put on a super awesome show on two continents. In addition to the massive endurance classic Petit Le Mans in Georgia this weekend, the Aussies are running the Bathurst 1000. Oh man, so much to get jazzed about! Let’s jump into it!
It’s worth mentioning that GoodWood Speed Weeks is running this weekend with live streams of the entire event. You can check that out right here -
Saturday
Super Formula Round 3 Sugo
From Sportsland Sugo, Sugou, Murata, Shibata Bezirk, Miyagi, Japan
1 AM on The Race YouTube channel live stream
FIA World Rallycross World RX of Barcelona
From Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Catalonia, Spain
4:20 AM kicks off live qualifying, live streamed from YouTube
DTM Championship Zolder Race 1
From Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium
7:15 AM on MotorTrend On Demand
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Challenge Motul Petit Le Mans
From Road Atlanta, Braselton, GA
12:30 PM on NBC Sports Network and NBC Trackpass
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Series Clean Harbors 200
From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas
4 PM on Fox
NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300
From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas
7 PM on NBC Sports Network
NHRA AAA Texas Fall Nationals
From Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX
7:30 PM on Fox Sports 1 (Saturday Qualifying)
Virgin Australia Supercars Bathurst 1000
From Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit, Mount Panorama NSW, Australia
7:30 PM on MotorTrend On Demand
Sunday
DTM Championship Zolder Race 2
From Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium
7:15 AM on MotorTrend On Demand
NHRA AAA Texas Fall Nationals
From Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX
1 PM on Fox Sports 1 (Sunday Qualifying)
NHRA AAA Texas Fall Nationals
From Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX
2 PM on Fox Sports 1 (Finals)
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS
2:30 PM on NBC
MotoGP Aragon GP
From Ciudad del Motor de Aragón, Alcañiz, Teruel, Spain
7 PM on NBC Sports Network
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
