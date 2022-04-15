Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

It’s a weekend for getting down and dirty, don’t ya know? NASCAR has put down a whole shitload of dirt on top of the surface at Bristol once again, and will be unleashing all of its Truck and Cup series horespower on that surface. It’s a really cool event that has a lot going for it. You definitely want to watch this one. There’s also some lower-tier sports car action, so there’s bound to be some weird stuff going on in those races. And Super GT starts its season over in Japan this weekend. Good all around, then!

Saturday

European Le Mans Series 4 Hours of Le Castellet

From Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, Var, France

7:45 AM live streaming on YouTube

Fanatec GT World Challenge America Round 1

From Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California

5:15 PM streaming on YouTube



NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

From Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee

8 PM on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

Super GT Round 1 Okayama 3000 KM

From Okayama International Circuit, Mimasaka, Okayama Prefecture, Japan

1 AM on Motorsport.TV

Fanatec GT World Challenge America Round 2

From Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California

4:45 PM streaming on YouTube

NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race

From Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee

7 PM on Fox

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

Here’s an onboard lap of the Okayama Circuit to get you jazzed up for the racing this weekend. It’s a pretty neat place.