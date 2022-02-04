Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



NASCAR is back, baby! Not only is the series back, but it’s time to run the new car on a weird new track, so it’s back in the best way possible. This weekend the teams and drivers will be testing their mettle at the Los Angeles Coliseum, as well as the metal of the Next Gen chassis. It’s going to be pretty exciting to see NASCAR kicking it back, but that’s not all that is happening this weekend. Over in Sweden, there’s the always mega Race of Champions, and down in South Africa there is an SRO-sanctioned 9-hour race for GT3 sports cars! Rise and grind race fans, it’s time to have fun again.

Saturday

Intercontinental GT Challenge Kyalami 9 Hour

From Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa

5:30 AM on MotorTrend On Demand

Race of Champions - Nations Cup

From Pite Havsbad, Pitea, Sweden

6 AM on MotorTrend On Demand

Sunday

Race of Champions - Champion of Champions

From Pite Havsbad, Pitea, Sweden

6 AM on MotorTrend On Demand

NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum - Heats and Qualifiers

From the Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

3 PM on Fox

NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum - Main

From the Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

6 PM on Fox

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

Here’s an onboard lap from Kyalami last year in a Bentley Continental GT3. It’s a neat circuit, and it’s nice to see that track back on the international calendar again.