Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, ARCA, and NHRA racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

We’re hitting that point of the year where the weather starts to cool down and so does the racing, but that doesn’t mean we’re totally bereft of motorsport yet! This weekend is a great time to indulge in a little something new, whether that be stock car racing, drag racing, or motorcycle racing!

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!



Thursday, September 15

ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown 200

From Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee

6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200



From Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee

9 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Friday, September 16

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

From Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee

7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Saturday, September 17

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

From Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee

7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Sunday, September 18

MotoGP Gran Premio de Aragón

From Ciudad del Motor de Aragón in Teruel, Spain

1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC

NHRA Pep Boys Nationals Finals

From Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, Pennsylvania



2 p.m. ET on FOX

NOTE: Start times differ depending on regional FOX affiliates; check your local listings for the most accurate start time