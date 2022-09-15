Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, ARCA, and NHRA racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
We’re hitting that point of the year where the weather starts to cool down and so does the racing, but that doesn’t mean we’re totally bereft of motorsport yet! This weekend is a great time to indulge in a little something new, whether that be stock car racing, drag racing, or motorcycle racing!
Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
Thursday, September 15
ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown 200
- From Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee
- 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200
- From Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee
- 9 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
Friday, September 16
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300
- From Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee
- 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
Saturday, September 17
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
- From Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee
- 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
Sunday, September 18
MotoGP Gran Premio de Aragón
- From Ciudad del Motor de Aragón in Teruel, Spain
- 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC
NHRA Pep Boys Nationals Finals
- From Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, Pennsylvania
- 2 p.m. ET on FOX
- NOTE: Start times differ depending on regional FOX affiliates; check your local listings for the most accurate start time