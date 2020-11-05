How To Watch NASCAR, MotoGP, Super GT, and Everything In Racing This Weekend; Nov 6-8

Photo : MotoGP

Friday

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series Lucas Oil 150

From Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

8 PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft Championship Round 9 Race 1

From The Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

5:45 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

NASCAR Xfinity Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200



From Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

5 PM on NBC Sports Network

Super GT Round 7

From Twin Ring Motegi, Haga District, Tochigi, Japan

10:35 PM live streamed on The Race YouTube channel (below)

Sunday



Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft Championship Round 9 Race 2

From The Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

5:45 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

NASCAR Cup Series Series Finale 500



From Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

3 PM on NBC



MotoGP European Grand Prix

From Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain

10 PM on NBC Sports Network

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

All times in Eastern time zone.