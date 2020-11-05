How To Watch NASCAR, MotoGP, Super GT, and Everything In Racing This Weekend; Nov 6-8

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Seasons are winding down, racing is getting a little more scarce than it has been for the last few months, and the world is preparing for a quiet and cold winter. But, there are still championships to be settled, races to be won, and lots to be done. MotoGP, NASCAR, and a bit of racing in Japan will keep you company this weekend. Check it out.
Friday
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series Lucas Oil 150
From Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
8 PM on Fox Sports 1
Saturday
Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft Championship Round 9 Race 1
From The Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
5:45 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
NASCAR Xfinity Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200
From Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
5 PM on NBC Sports Network
Super GT Round 7
From Twin Ring Motegi, Haga District, Tochigi, Japan
10:35 PM live streamed on The Race YouTube channel (below)
Sunday
Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft Championship Round 9 Race 2
From The Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
5:45 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
NASCAR Cup Series Series Finale 500
From Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
3 PM on NBC
MotoGP European Grand Prix
From Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain
10 PM on NBC Sports Network
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
