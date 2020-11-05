Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die
Weekend Motorsports Roundup

How To Watch NASCAR, MotoGP, Super GT, and Everything In Racing This Weekend; Nov 6-8

bcbrownell
Bradley Brownell
Filed to:Racing
Racingweekend motorsports roundupTelevisionRacing on tvMotoGPDTMNASCARSuper GT
Illustration for article titled How To Watch NASCAR, MotoGP, Super GT, and Everything In Racing This Weekend; Nov 6-8
Photo: MotoGP

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Seasons are winding down, racing is getting a little more scarce than it has been for the last few months, and the world is preparing for a quiet and cold winter. But, there are still championships to be settled, races to be won, and lots to be done. MotoGP, NASCAR, and a bit of racing in Japan will keep you company this weekend. Check it out.

Friday

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series Lucas Oil 150

From Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

8 PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft Championship Round 9 Race 1

From The Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

5:45 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

NASCAR Xfinity Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200

From Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

5 PM on NBC Sports Network

Super GT Round 7

From Twin Ring Motegi, Haga District, Tochigi, Japan

10:35 PM live streamed on The Race YouTube channel (below)

Sunday

Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft Championship Round 9 Race 2

From The Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

5:45 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

NASCAR Cup Series Series Finale 500

From Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

3 PM on NBC

MotoGP European Grand Prix

From Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain

10 PM on NBC Sports Network

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

All times in Eastern time zone.

Bradley Brownell

Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.

