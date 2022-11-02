Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and MotoGP racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Are y’all ready to crown some champions? Well, this weekend is going to see a whole slew of finales from the three NASCAR disciplines, so I hope you’ve cleared your schedule and are ready to spend this fine November weekend enjoying everything stock cars have to offer.

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Friday, November 4

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150

From Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona

10 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, November 5

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

From Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona

6 p.m. ET on USA, NBC Sports App

Sunday, November 6

MotoGP Valencian Grand Prix

From Circuit Ricardo Torno in Valencia, Spain

11 a.m. ET on NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

From Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona

3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock