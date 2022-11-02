Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and MotoGP racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Are y’all ready to crown some champions? Well, this weekend is going to see a whole slew of finales from the three NASCAR disciplines, so I hope you’ve cleared your schedule and are ready to spend this fine November weekend enjoying everything stock cars have to offer.
Friday, November 4
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150
- From Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona
- 10 p.m. ET on FS1
Saturday, November 5
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
- From Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona
- 6 p.m. ET on USA, NBC Sports App
Sunday, November 6
MotoGP Valencian Grand Prix
- From Circuit Ricardo Torno in Valencia, Spain
- 11 a.m. ET on NBC
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
- From Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona
- 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock