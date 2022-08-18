Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, IndyCar, and NHRA racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

This weekend will see the iconic ARCA Night in America not just once but twice, with one race on Friday to preview the NASCAR weekend in Watkins Glen and a second race on Sunday to give us a little of that oval action.

We’re also seeing a historic weekend at Watkins Glen, with F1 legend Kimi Raikkonen taking his first-ever Cup Series start in NASCAR alongside some other legends of motorsport. I, for one, am deeply stoked about the whole thing, in part because a lot of folks on F1 Tumblr will be discovering NASCAR for the first time.

Advertisement

I’m really looking forward to IndyCar, though. Gateway is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule, and there’s really nothing better than oval racing in the dark. Be warned, though — because it’s a night race, it’s taking place on Saturday.

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Friday, August 19

ARCA Menards Series General Tire Delivers 100



From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York

6 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Saturday, August 20

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Budds Creek National

From Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland

1 p.m. ET on MAVTV

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, Watkins Glen

From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York

3 p.m. ET on USA Network

Indy Lights



From World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois

4:15 p.m. ET on Peacock

NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500



From World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois

6 p.m. ET on USA Network

Sunday, August 21

ARCA Menards Series Atlas 100

From the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois

2 p.m. ET on FloRacing

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York

3 p.m. ET on USA Network

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Lucas Oil Nationals