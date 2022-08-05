Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, IndyCar, and IMSA racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

The Europeans are on holiday, which means it’s time for us Americans to shine. Thankfully, we’ve got a pretty decent lineup going on this weekend, with IndyCar taking to the streets of Nashville, NASCAR heading to Michigan, and IMSA going to Road America in Wisconsin.

I wish I could go to all of these races, but I’ve selected my challenger: Nashville. I desperately wanted to go to Nashville last year, and I’ve finally made it happen. If you’re attending the race, too, let me know — I’d love to stop by and say hi!

Advertisement

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Saturday, August 6

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1



From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

9:45 a.m. ET on IMSA.tv

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1

From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

10:45 a.m. ET on IMSA.tv

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Road America 240

From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2

From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

2:50 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv

NASCAR Xfinity Series: New Holland 250



From Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan

3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Sunday, August 7

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2

From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

9:15 a.m. ET on IMSA.tv

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship IMSA Fastlane SportsCar Weekend Race



From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

12 p.m. ET on USA Network

Indy Lights Race

From the streets of Nashville, Tennessee

1 p.m. ET on Peacock

MotoGP British Grand Prix

From Silverstone Circuit in Towcester, England

1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC (same-day tape delayed)

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers 400

From Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan

3 p.m. ET on USA Network

NTT IndyCar Series Big Machine Music City Grand Prix