Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, IMSA, and SRX racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:
Friday, June 24
Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1
- From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York
- 12:15 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv
Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1
- From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York
- 1:20 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv
Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1
- From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York
- 2:20 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv
NASCAR Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200
- From Nashville Superspeedway in Gladville, Tennessee
- 8 p.m. ET on FS1
Saturday. June 25
Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 2
- From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York
- 9:55 a.m. ET on IMSA.tv
Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2
- From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York
- 11 a.m. ET on IMSA.tv
Lamborghini Super Trofeo
- From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York
- 12:05 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv
NASCAR Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity
- From Nashville Superspeedway in Gladville, Tennessee
- 3:30 p.m. ET on USA
IMSA Michelin Pilot Series Tioga Downs Casino Resort 120
- From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York
- 3:45 p.m. ET on Peacock
Superstar Racing Experience
- From South Boston Speedway in South Boston, Virginia
- 8 p.m. ET on CBS
Sunday, June 26
IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen
- From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York
- 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock
MotoGP TT Circuit Assen
- From TT Circuit Assen in Assen, Netherlands
- 2:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN
NHRA Drag Racing Summit Racing Equipment Nationals
- From Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio
- 3 p.m. ET on Fox
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
- From Nashville Superspeedway in Gladville, Tennessee
- 5 p.m. ET on NBC