Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, IMSA, and SRX racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Friday, June 24

Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1

From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York

12:15 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv

Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1

From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York

1:20 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1

From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York

2:20 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv

NASCAR Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200

From Nashville Superspeedway in Gladville, Tennessee

8 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday. June 25

Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 2

From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York

9:55 a.m. ET on IMSA.tv

Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2

From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York

11 a.m. ET on IMSA.tv

Lamborghini Super Trofeo

From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York

12:05 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv

NASCAR Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity

From Nashville Superspeedway in Gladville, Tennessee

3:30 p.m. ET on USA

IMSA Michelin Pilot Series Tioga Downs Casino Resort 120

From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York

3:45 p.m. ET on Peacock

Superstar Racing Experience

From South Boston Speedway in South Boston, Virginia

8 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, June 26

IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

From Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York

10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock

MotoGP TT Circuit Assen



From TT Circuit Assen in Assen, Netherlands

2:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN

NHRA Drag Racing Summit Racing Equipment Nationals

From Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio

3 p.m. ET on Fox

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400

From Nashville Superspeedway in Gladville, Tennessee

5 p.m. ET on NBC