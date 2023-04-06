Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing. Here’s how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR dirt races at Bristol Motor Speedway and the Formula Drift season opener, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place.

Breaking traction is the theme of the weekend. For the NASCAR Cup Series, the Food City Dirt Race has become a welcome change of pace on the relentless 36-race schedule. This will be the third year Bristol’s spring race is held on a dirt surface. Kyle Busch won the race last year after Chase Briscoe collided with Tyler Reddick as Briscoe attempted to pass Reddick for the win on the final lap.



Formula Drift is beginning its 20th season on the streets of Long Beach. The contest on a portion of the iconic Grand Prix circuit will launch an eight-round 2023 campaign. It will also be the first opportunity to see a trio of 2024 Ford Mustangs sliding sideways on Southern California’s streets. Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Friday, April 7

Formula Drift - Pro: Qualifying

From Long Beach, CA

6:00 p.m. ET on YouTube

Saturday, April 8

Formula Drift - Pro: Top 32

From Long Beach, CA

1:30 p.m. ET on YouTube

Formula Drift - Pro: Top 16

From Long Beach, CA

6:00 p.m. ET on YouTube

NASCAR Cup Series - Bristol Qualifying Races

From Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN

6:00 p.m. ET on FS2

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

From Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN

8:00 p.m. ET on FS1

Monster Energy Supercross

From State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

10:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, April 9

NASCAR Cup Series - Food City Dirt Race

From Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN

7:00 p.m. ET on Fox