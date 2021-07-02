How To Watch NASCAR, F1, IMSA, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; July 2-4

Image : Watkins Glen

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

It’s Independence Day w eekend, and there’s a ton of racing going on! Today is Friday and IMSA has a full day of shenanigans at Watkins Glen, which is awesome. Then there’s IndyCar, NASCAR, and F1! What more could you ask for?

Friday

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Sahlen’s 120 at the Glen

From Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York

2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Trackpass

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship WeatherTech 240

From Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York

6 p.m. on NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Trackpass

Saturday

Formula One Austrian Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From The Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

9 a.m. on ESPN

Superstar Racing Experience Round Four

From Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, Indiana

8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180

From Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

2:30 p.m. on NBC

Indy Lights Series Race 1

From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

4:20 p.m. on Peacock

Sunday

Formula One Austrian Grand Prix (Race)

From The Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

9 a.m. on ESPN

Indy Lights Series Race 2

From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

9:50 a.m. on Peacock

NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200

From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

Noon on NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip

From Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

2:30 p.m. on NBC

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!



All times in Eastern time zone.





