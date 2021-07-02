How To Watch NASCAR, F1, IMSA, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; July 2-4

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
It’s Independence Day weekend, and there’s a ton of racing going on! Today is Friday and IMSA has a full day of shenanigans at Watkins Glen, which is awesome. Then there’s IndyCar, NASCAR, and F1! What more could you ask for?
Friday
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Sahlen’s 120 at the Glen
From Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York
2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Trackpass
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship WeatherTech 240
From Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York
6 p.m. on NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Trackpass
Saturday
Formula One Austrian Grand Prix (Qualifying)
From The Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
9 a.m. on ESPN
Superstar Racing Experience Round Four
From Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, Indiana
8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180
From Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
2:30 p.m. on NBC
Indy Lights Series Race 1
From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
4:20 p.m. on Peacock
Sunday
Formula One Austrian Grand Prix (Race)
From The Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
9 a.m. on ESPN
Indy Lights Series Race 2
From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
9:50 a.m. on Peacock
NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200
From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
Noon on NBC
NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip
From Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
2:30 p.m. on NBC
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
