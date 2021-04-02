How To Watch MotoGP, Extreme E, and Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; April 2-4

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
It’s the first round of a brand new electric off-road racing series, plus there are GT3 cars racing at Mount Panorama, in case you needed anything to get hyped about this weekend. There is also some good Moto GP action, as well as Super Formula! It’s a busy weekend.
Saturday
GT World Challenge Australia Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
From Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia
Sunday
Super Formula Round 1 Fuji
From Fuji Speedway, Oyama, Suntō District, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan
1AM on Red Bull Motorsports YouTube
Extreme E Desert X Prix Main
From the deserts of Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia
6PM on Fox Sports 1
MotoGP Grand Prix of Doha
From Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
10:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
