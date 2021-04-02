How To Watch MotoGP, Extreme E, and Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; April 2-4

Photo : Extreme E

Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup



It’s the first round of a brand new electric off-road racing series, plus there are GT3 cars racing at Mount Panorama, in case you needed anything to get hyped about this weekend. There is also some good Moto GP action, as well as Super Formula! It’s a busy weekend.

Saturday

GT World Challenge Australia Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour

From Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia

9PM on Motorsport.tv

Sunday

Super Formula Round 1 Fuji

From Fuji Speedway, Oyama, Suntō District, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan

1AM on Red Bull Motorsports YouTube

Extreme E Desert X Prix Main

From the deserts of Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia

6PM on Fox Sports 1

MotoGP Grand Prix of Doha

From Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

10:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

All times in Eastern time zone.