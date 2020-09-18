How To Watch Le Mans, MotoGP, WRC, NASCAR, And Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend; Sept 19-20

Image : 24 Hours of Le Mans

The race that some call the biggest of the year, the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans is here. It’s been postponed, there have been dozens of entry list swaps, and it’s less exciting than it has been in years, but dammit it’s here. And if there is one thing that promises to bring a small feeling of normalcy, it’s falling asleep at 4AM with race cars going fast in the background. There’s other racing too, so if you want to watch that, you can find it all right here.

So, let’s get to it.

Friday

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

From Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

7PM on NBC Sports Network

Saturday

WRC Rally Turkey

From Muğla Province, Marmaris, Turkey

1:45AM to 11AM on WRC+

Virgin Australia Supercars - Race 25

From The Bend Motorsport Park, Elwomple, South Australia, Australia

1:30AM on MotorTrend on Demand

DTM Nürburgring - Race 1

From Nürburgring Sprint Strecke, Nürburg, Germany

7:15AM on MotorTrend on Demand

The 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans

From Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France

7:30AM on MotorTrend on Demand (commercial free) or MotorTrend Network

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

From Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

7:30PM on NBC Sports Network

Virgin Australia Supercars - Race 26



From The Bend Motorsport Park, Elwomple, South Australia, Australia

10:10AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Sunday

WRC Rally Turkey

From Muğla Province, Marmaris, Turkey

12:30 AM to 7 AM on WRC+

DTM Nürburgring - Race 2

From Nürburgring Sprint Strecke, Nürburg, Germany

7:15AM Sunday on MotorTrend on Demand

MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

From Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano Adriatico, Italy

7:30AM on NBC Sports