Weekend Motorsports Roundup



Hell yeah, the 2022 racing season is underway. Sure there’s more important shit happening all over the world right now, but I guess it’s good to have something to keep our minds occupied during these times that continue to be unprecedented. Race fans actually have something to look forward to this weekend, as there are some pretty great races going down on both coasts. Over in California the NASCAR field is going back to Los Angeles but this time to hit up a much larger race track. And down in Florida (not Russia) the IndyCar grid will line up for the first time this year on the streets of St. Petersburg. Oh, and some weird hybrids are going to go fast in the woods over somewhere in Europe, I guess?

Saturday

WRC Rally Sweden

From the forest rally stages around Umeå, Sweden

2 :55 AM on WRC+ (SS8 to S15)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300

From Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, California

5 PM on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

WRC Rally Sweden

From the forest rally stages around Umeå, Sweden

1 AM on WRC+ (SS16 to S19 )

IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix Of Saint Petersburg

From the streets of Saint Petersburg, Florida

Noon on NBC and Peacock

NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400

From Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, California

3:30 PM on Fox

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

And for making it to the end of this post, please allow me to introduce this video that will entertain you for the next few minutes. It’s an onboard video of Ott Tanak racing his hybrid Hyundai i20 WRC in a little snowy stage. It’s fun. Check it out!