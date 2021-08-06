Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
There’s no Formula One this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty of great racing action to check out. IndyCar is doing its first attempt at a street course in Nashville, which is cool. IMSA is running at Road America, which is always a great time. There’s bikes, NASCAR at the Glen, DTM, and a whole lot more! Tune in!
Friday
ARCA Menards Series Clean Harbors 100
From Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York
6PM on Fox Sports 1
Saturday
DTM Championship Race 5
From Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium
7:15 AM on MotorTrend on Deman
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 176
From Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York
12:30 PM on Fox Sports 1
NASCAR Xfinity Series Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200
From Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York
4 PM on CNBC
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Road America 120
From Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
5:30 PM on NBC Sports Trackpass
Sunday
DTM Championship Race 6
From Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium
7:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
MotoGP Michelin Grand Prix of Styria
From Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
8 AM on MotoGP VideoPass (Tape delayed until August 15th at 4:30PM on NBCSN)
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship SportsCar Weekend
From Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
2:40 PM on NBC Sports Trackpass (Tape delayed to 8 PM on NBC Sports Network)
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling At The Glen
From Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York
3 PM on NBC Sports Network
IndyCar Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
From the streets of Nashville, Tennessee
5:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
DISCUSSION
Don’t mind me, I’m just going to sit in the corner and weep softly until F1 starts back up again.