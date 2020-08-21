How To Watch IndyCar, IMSA, MotoGP, And Everything Else Happening in Racing This Weekend: August 22-23

Image : Arrow McLaren SP

Oh man, it’s finally here! The greatest race in the history of races is going down this weekend, the Indianapolis 500 mile motor car race! There’s almost nothing better than watching open wheel vroom vrooms go roundy round for a few hours on a Sunday afternoon. I was planning to tick this race off my bucket list this year, but it was postponed and there aren’t any fans allowed inside due to our continuing global pandemic conditions, so scrap that. I’ll just watch it from the safety of my couch, as per usual.

If that’s not enough for you, there’s also IMSA, MotoGP, DTM, NASCAR, Super GT, and World Rallycross to keep your brain busy this weekend.

Friday

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series KDI Office Technology 200

From Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE



2PM Friday (it’s already started) on FS1

Virgin Australia Supercars Darwin Supersprint Race 16 - Hidden Valley

From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia

Midnight Friday on MotorTrend on Demand

Saturday

DTM Championship Lausitzring Race 1

From the Lausitzring, Schipkau, Germany

7:15AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand

NASCAR XFinity Series Drydene 200 Twins (Race 1)

From Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE

12:30PM Saturday on NBCSN



IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Michelin GT Challenge

From Virginia International Raceway, Alton, VA

2PM Saturday on NBC Trackpass

7:30PM Saturday on NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series Race At Dover

From Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE

4PM Saturday on NBCSN



World Rallycross Round 1 Swecon World RX of Sweden

From Höljes Motorstadion, Höljes, Värmland, Sweden

I cannot find a schedule for this event. It is supposed to live stream on MotorTrend on Demand, but it isn’t listed there either.

Virgin Australia Supercars Darwin Supersprint Race 17 - Hidden Valley

From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia

10:10PM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand

Super GT Round 3

From Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan

11:40PM Saturday live streaming on The Race YouTube channel

Sunday

Virgin Australia Supercars Darwin Supersprint Race 18 - Hidden Valley

From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia

12:35AM on MotorTrend on Demand

DTM Championship Lausitzring Race 2

From the Lausitzring, Schipkau, Germany

7:15AM Sunday on MotorTrend on Demand

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

8AM Sunday on MotoGP.com

IndyCar Indianapolis 500



From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, IN



1PM Sunday on NBC

NASCAR XFinity Series Drydene 200 Twins (Race 2)

From Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE

1:30PM Sunday on NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311

From Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE

4PM Sunday on NBC

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Virginia Is For Racing Lovers Grand Prix

From Virginia International Raceway, Alton, VA

2:55PM on NBC Trackpass

World Rallycross Round 2 Swecon World RX of Sweden

From Höljes Motorstadion, Höljes, Värmland, Sweden

I cannot find a schedule for this event. It is supposed to live stream on MotorTrend on Demand, but it isn’t listed there either.

There is also BTCC this weekend from Oulton Park, but it doesn’t appear to be available to watch in the U.S. You can check the schedule here in case you want to use, um, less than legal means to find a stream.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!

All times in Eastern time zone.