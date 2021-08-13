Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



The weekend is here and it’s time for all things racing! Still no Formula One, but there’s plenty of other great racing going on. You’ll want to check out MotoGP, and this weekend also marks the season finale double header Formula E race from Berlin. Of course there’s IndyCar and NASCAR both racing at Indianapolis, which is dope. WRC in Belgium! Formula One what? Who cares?

Saturday

WRC Renties Ypres Rally Belgium

From the stages around Ypres, Belgium

2:20 AM on WRC+

NTT IndyCar Series Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana

12:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana

4 PM on NBC Sports Network



Formula E Berlin E-Prix (Round 14)

From Tempelhof Airport, Berlin, Germany

7:30 PM on CBS Sports Network

Sunday

WRC Renties Ypres Rally Belgium

From the stages around Ypres, Belgium

1:45 AM on WRC+

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana

1 PM on NBC

MotoGP Grand Prix of Austria

From the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

4:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

Formula E Berlin E-Prix (Round 15)

From Tempelhof Airport, Berlin, Germany

9 PM on CBS Sports Network

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!



