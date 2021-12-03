Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

December is here! There are only two Formula One races left in this entire weird mixed up bizarre season, and one of them is happening this very Sunday! I can’t wait to see everyone crash pretty much everywhere at this shoddy slapdash unsafe Saudi Arabia track. It’s going to be a mess and the safety car is going to lead more laps than anyone else.

Speaking of dangerous tracks, but this time in a fun and good way, the Aussie Supercars are running their Superbowl this weekend at Mount Panorama with the incredible Bathurst 1000. There was supposed to be a 9-hour endurance race in South Africa, but, well, you know, COVID.

The racing year is nearly over, and for that matter 2021 itself is nearly at an end. Let’s try to make it to the end of the year without major incidents, shall we?

Saturday

Repco Supercars Championship Round 31 (Top Ten Shootout)

From Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia

1 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Repco Supercars Championship Round 31 - Bathurst 1000

From Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia

7:30 PM on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Noon on ESPN

Sunday

Formula One STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Race)

From Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

12:30 PM on ESPN

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

