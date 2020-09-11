How To Watch Formula One, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, And Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend: September 12-13

Image : Formula One

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

It’s the weekend before the Le Mans 24, and everyone is trying to fit in as much racing as possible before the big race. Formula One is at Mugello for the first time ever, which should be interesting. MotoGP is racing about two hours away at Misano, making this a big weekend for Italians. Add in NASCAR, Super GT, DTM, and more, and it’s a full weekend of racing action.

So, let’s get to it.

Saturday

DTM Nürburgring - Race 1

From Nürburgring GP Strecke, Nürburg, Germany

7:15AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One Tuscan Grand Prix

From Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, Scarperia e San Piero, Tuscany, Italy

9AM Saturday on ESPN (Qualifying)

NASCAR Xfinity Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 250

From Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

2PM Saturday on NBC Sports

IndyCar Honda Indy 200 - Race 1

From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

4:30PM Saturday on NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup Federated Auto Parts 400

From Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

7:30PM Saturday on NBC Sports

Super GT Round 4



From Twin Ring Motegi, Motegi, Haga District, Tochigi, Japan

11:40PM Saturday live streamed on The Race YouTube channel (below)

Sunday

DTM Nürburgring - Race 2

From Nürburgring GP Strecke, Nürburg, Germany

7:15AM Sunday on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One Tuscan Grand Prix

From Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, Scarperia e San Piero, Tuscany, Italy

9AM Sunday on ESPN (Race)

IndyCar Honda Indy 200 - Race 2

From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

1PM Saturday on NBC

MotoGP San Marino GP

From Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano Adriatico, Italy

2:30PM Sunday on NBC Sports

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!



Advertisement

All times in Eastern time zone.