How To Watch Formula One, NASCAR, IndyCar, and Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; April 16-18

Image : Barber Motorsports Park

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

We’re about to be in the thick of it as summer kicks off, because racing is everywhere! IndyCar is finally starting its 2021 season, plus F1 is back after three weeks away. Plus there is Moto GP, Aussie Supercars, European Le Mans, and endurance sports cars at the Nurburgring. Oh man, there’s a lot of choices to make here. What are you going to watch?

Saturday

Repco Supercars Championship Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint Race 6

From Symmons Plains Raceway, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia

2:05 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

NLS Nurburgring Endurance Series Round 2

From the Nurburgring, Nürburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

6:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

8AM on ESPN

Indy Lights Race 1

From Barber Motorsports Park, Leeds, Alabama

1:05 PM on Peacock

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series ToyotaCare 250



From Richmond Raceway, Unincorporated Henrico County, Virginia

1:30 PM on Fox Sports

NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Qualifying)

From Barber Motorsports Park, Leeds, Alabama

5:50 PM on Peacock (tape delayed to 10PM on NBC Sports Network)

Repco Supercars Championship Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint Race 7

From Symmons Plains Raceway, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia

11:25 PM on MotorTrend on Demand

Sunday

Repco Supercars Championship Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint Race 8

From Symmons Plains Raceway, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia

2:05 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

European Le Mans Series 4 Hours of Barcelona

From Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Catalonia, Spain

4:40 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Race)

From Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

9AM on ESPN

Indy Lights Race 2

From Barber Motorsports Park, Leeds, Alabama

1:10 PM on Peacock

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400

From Richmond Raceway, Unincorporated Henrico County, Virginia

2 PM on Fox

Moto GP Portugal Grand Prix

From Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

2:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Race)

From Barber Motorsports Park, Leeds, Alabama

3PM on NBC

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!



All times in Eastern time zone.