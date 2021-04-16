How To Watch Formula One, NASCAR, IndyCar, and Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; April 16-18

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
We’re about to be in the thick of it as summer kicks off, because racing is everywhere! IndyCar is finally starting its 2021 season, plus F1 is back after three weeks away. Plus there is Moto GP, Aussie Supercars, European Le Mans, and endurance sports cars at the Nurburgring. Oh man, there’s a lot of choices to make here. What are you going to watch?
Saturday
Repco Supercars Championship Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint Race 6
From Symmons Plains Raceway, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia
2:05 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
NLS Nurburgring Endurance Series Round 2
From the Nurburgring, Nürburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
6:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Qualifying)
From Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
8AM on ESPN
Indy Lights Race 1
From Barber Motorsports Park, Leeds, Alabama
1:05 PM on Peacock
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series ToyotaCare 250
From Richmond Raceway, Unincorporated Henrico County, Virginia
1:30 PM on Fox Sports
NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Qualifying)
From Barber Motorsports Park, Leeds, Alabama
5:50 PM on Peacock (tape delayed to 10PM on NBC Sports Network)
Repco Supercars Championship Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint Race 7
From Symmons Plains Raceway, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia
11:25 PM on MotorTrend on Demand
Sunday
Repco Supercars Championship Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint Race 8
From Symmons Plains Raceway, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia
2:05 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
European Le Mans Series 4 Hours of Barcelona
From Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Catalonia, Spain
4:40 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Race)
From Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
9AM on ESPN
Indy Lights Race 2
From Barber Motorsports Park, Leeds, Alabama
1:10 PM on Peacock
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
From Richmond Raceway, Unincorporated Henrico County, Virginia
2 PM on Fox
Moto GP Portugal Grand Prix
From Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
2:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Race)
From Barber Motorsports Park, Leeds, Alabama
3PM on NBC
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
