How To Watch Formula One, IndyCar, DTM, MotoGP, and Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; June 18-20

There’s so much motorsport action this weekend your eyes are going to bleed and your couch will have a permanent butt dent if you watch all of it. I’m really excited about IndyCar at Road America, what a great track! Throw in the return of DTM with a new era of GT3 cars, plus MotoGP, NASCAR, Formula E, Super Formula, Aussie Supercars... Man, I’m exhausted just typing them all out!

Friday

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200

From Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, Tennessee

8 PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

Repco Supercars Championship Merlin Darwin Triple Crown (Race 12)

From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia

1:30 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

DTM Championship Race 1

From Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italy

7:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One French Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

9 AM on ESPN

NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250



From Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, Tennessee

3:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

American Flat Track OKC Mile Race 1

From OKC Mile, Remington Park, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

4 PM on NBC Sports Gold

ABB Formula E CBMM Niobium Puebla E-Prix (Race 1)

From Autodromo Miguel E. Abed, Puebla, Mexico

4:30 PM on CBS Sports Network

Repco Supercars Championship Merlin Darwin Triple Crown (Race 13)

From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia

10:15 PM on MotorTrend on Demand

Sunday

Super Formula Round 4

From Sportsland Sugo, Murata, Shibata District, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan

12:15 AM on YouTube

Repco Supercars Championship Merlin Darwin Triple Crown (Race 14)

From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia

1:30 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

DTM Championship Race 2

From Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italy

7:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One French Grand Prix (Race)

From Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

9 AM on ESPN

NTT IndyCar Rev Group Grand Prix

From Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Noon on NBC Sports Network

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400

From Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, Tennessee



3:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

American Flat Track OKC Mile Race 2

From OKC Mile, Remington Park, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

4 PM on NBC Sports Gold

ABB Formula E CBMM Niobium Puebla E-Prix (Race 2)

From Autodromo Miguel E. Abed, Puebla, Mexico

4:30 PM on CBS Sports Network

MotoGP German Grand Prix

From the Sachsenring, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Saxony, Germany

7:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

All times in Eastern time zone.