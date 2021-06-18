How To Watch Formula One, IndyCar, DTM, MotoGP, and Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; June 18-20

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
There’s so much motorsport action this weekend your eyes are going to bleed and your couch will have a permanent butt dent if you watch all of it. I’m really excited about IndyCar at Road America, what a great track! Throw in the return of DTM with a new era of GT3 cars, plus MotoGP, NASCAR, Formula E, Super Formula, Aussie Supercars... Man, I’m exhausted just typing them all out!
Friday
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200
From Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, Tennessee
8 PM on Fox Sports 1
Saturday
Repco Supercars Championship Merlin Darwin Triple Crown (Race 12)
From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia
1:30 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
DTM Championship Race 1
From Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italy
7:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
Formula One French Grand Prix (Qualifying)
From Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
9 AM on ESPN
NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
From Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, Tennessee
3:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
American Flat Track OKC Mile Race 1
From OKC Mile, Remington Park, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
4 PM on NBC Sports Gold
ABB Formula E CBMM Niobium Puebla E-Prix (Race 1)
From Autodromo Miguel E. Abed, Puebla, Mexico
4:30 PM on CBS Sports Network
Repco Supercars Championship Merlin Darwin Triple Crown (Race 13)
From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia
10:15 PM on MotorTrend on Demand
Sunday
Super Formula Round 4
From Sportsland Sugo, Murata, Shibata District, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan
Repco Supercars Championship Merlin Darwin Triple Crown (Race 14)
From Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia
1:30 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
DTM Championship Race 2
From Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italy
7:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
Formula One French Grand Prix (Race)
From Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
9 AM on ESPN
NTT IndyCar Rev Group Grand Prix
From Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
Noon on NBC Sports Network
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
From Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, Tennessee
3:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
American Flat Track OKC Mile Race 2
From OKC Mile, Remington Park, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
4 PM on NBC Sports Gold
ABB Formula E CBMM Niobium Puebla E-Prix (Race 2)
From Autodromo Miguel E. Abed, Puebla, Mexico
4:30 PM on CBS Sports Network
MotoGP German Grand Prix
From the Sachsenring, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Saxony, Germany
7:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
DISCUSSION
I’m boating all day Saturday so I can’t friggin wait to be hung over all day Sunday while watching F1 and NASCAR!
Also, to anyone who has Comcast, and has a series recording set for the F1 races, the French Grand Prix Sunday didn’t show up when I searched for it, but when you go to that time on Sunday on ESPN, it says “to be announced” or something like that, so it was a pain to set the recording. You’ve been warned!