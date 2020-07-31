How To Watch Formula One, IMSA, DTM, And Everything Else Happening in Racing This Weekend: August 1-2

Photo : Audi

Racing has returned to, well not normal, but... It’s back. It’s time again to give you some idea of what’s running this weekend and where you can check it out. F1 is back after two weeks off, we’ve got a DTM season opener, IMSA is in Wisconsin, and World Superbikes are back. Plus more, so let’s get into it, shall we?

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Road America 120

From Road America, Plymouth, WI



4;45PM Saturday on NBC Sports Trackpass

IMSA WeatherTech Challenge Sportscar Weekend

From Road America, Plymouth, WI

12PM Sunday on NBC or NBC Sports Trackpass

Formula One British Grand Prix

From Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom



9AM Sunday on ESPN

DTM Race From Spa-Francorchamps

From Circuit de Spa Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium



4:50AM Saturday live streaming on MotorTrend on Demand

Nurburgring Endurance Series (Formerly VLN) Round 4

From the Nürburgring, Nürburg, Germany



5:15AM Saturday live streaming on YouTube right here



BTCC Donington Park

From Donington Park Circuit, Castle Donington, Derby, United Kingdom



¯\_(ツ)_/¯ It’s supposed to be on CBS Sports, but I cannot find a listing time

World Superbikes Pirelli Spanish Round



From Circuito de Jerez, Jerez de la Frontera, Cadiz, Spain

8AM Saturday - Race 1

6:30AM Sunday - Race 2

You can stream these races live with WorldSBK Videopass. It is also supposed to be tape delay broadcast on NBC or NBC Sports, but all of the articles about it were written in January or February, so they are clearly no longer acc urate. Good luck, I guess?

All times in EST.