How To Watch Formula One, Formula E, NASCAR, And Everything Else Happening in Racing This Weekend: August 8-9

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Racing has returned to, well not normal, but... It’s back. It’s time again to give you some idea of what’s running this weekend and where you can check it out. F1 is back for the 70th anniversary celebration, we’ve got the Formula E finale, a Super GT race, NASCAR in Michigan, and BTCC. Plus more, so let’s get into it, shall we?
Friday
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series Henry Ford Health System 200
From Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI
6PM Saturday on Fox Sports 1 (that’s right now)
Saturday
NASCAR XFinity Series Henry 180
From Road America, Plymouth, WI
12PM Saturday on NBCSN
NASCAR Cup Series Firekeepers Casino 400
From Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI
4PM Saturday on NBCSN
Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
From Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
9AM Saturday on ESPN - Qualifying
Formula E Berlin E Prix Round 8
From Tempelhof Airport, Berlin, Germany
12:30PM Saturday on Fox
Super GT 2020 Round 2
From Fuji Speedway, Oyama, Sunto District, Shizuoka, Japan
11:40PM Saturday live streaming on The Race YouTube channel, below
Sunday
Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
From Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
9AM Sunday on ESPN - Race
Formula E Berlin E Prix Round 9
From Tempelhof Airport, Berlin, Germany
1PM Sunday on Fox Sports 1
BTCC Brands Hatch GP
From Brands Hatch Circuit, West Kingsdown, United Kingdom
5:50AM Sunday on CBS Sports - Race 1
8:30AM Sunday on CBS Sports - Race 2
12:30PM Sunday on CBS Sports - Race 3
And don’t forget to check the Formula E site for updated listings for the two final rounds of the 2019-20 season, which happen next week Wednesday and Thursday from Berlin.
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!
All times in EST.
