How To Watch Formula One, Formula E, NASCAR, And Everything Else Happening in Racing This Weekend: August 8-9

Racing has returned to, well not normal, but... It’s back. It’s time again to give you some idea of what’s running this weekend and where you can check it out. F1 is back for the 70th anniversary celebration, we’ve got the Formula E finale, a Super GT race, NASCAR in Michigan, and BTCC. Plus more, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Friday

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series Henry Ford Health System 200



From Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI



6PM Saturday on Fox Sports 1 (that’s right now)

Saturday

NASCAR XFinity Series Henry 180

From Road America, Plymouth, WI



12PM Saturday on NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series Firekeepers Casino 400

From Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI



4PM Saturday on NBCSN

Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix



From Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom



9AM Saturday on ESPN - Qualifying

Formula E Berlin E Prix Round 8



From Tempelhof Airport, Berlin, Germany



12:30PM Saturday on Fox

Super GT 2020 Round 2

From Fuji Speedway, Oyama, Sunto District, Shizuoka, Japan

11:40PM Saturday live streaming on The Race YouTube channel, below

Sunday

Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix



From Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom



9AM Sunday on ESPN - Race

Formula E Berlin E Prix Round 9



From Tempelhof Airport, Berlin, Germany



1PM Sunday on Fox Sports 1

BTCC Brands Hatch GP

From Brands Hatch Circuit, West Kingsdown, United Kingdom



5:50AM Sunday on CBS Sports - Race 1



8:30AM Sunday on CBS Sports - Race 2

12:30PM Sunday on CBS Sports - Race 3

And don’t forget to check the Formula E site for updated listings for the two final rounds of the 2019-20 season, which happen next week Wednesday and Thursday from Berlin.

All times in EST.