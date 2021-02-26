How To Watch Formula E, WRC, NASCAR, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; February 27-28

Photo : WRC

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Whether you are tuning in to watch the impacts of global climate change on WRC’s Arctic Rally, or Formula E racing in the hot deserts where state sponsored murder of journalists is totally fine, or NASCAR down in good-old Florida where nothing ever goes wrong except 143 people dying of Coronavirus every day, there’s just a little bit of racing for everyone this weekend! On the plus side, this is the first real weekend with more than one type of racing happening, so I’ll take a tiny sliver of a win.

Friday

Australian Supercars Mount Panorama (Race 1)



From Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia

10:40 PM on Motortrend on Demand

Saturday

WRC Arctic Rally

From the roads around Rovaniemi, Finland

From 2AM on WRC Plus

Formula E Diriyah E-Prix

From the streets of Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

11:30 AM on CBS Sports Network

NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250



From Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Florida



4:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

Australian Supercars Mount Panorama (Race 2)

From Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia

10:40 PM on Motortrend on Demand

Sunday

WRC Arctic Rally

From the roads around Rovaniemi, Finland

From 3AM on WRC Plus

NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400



From Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Florida



3 :30 PM on Fox

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!



Advertisement

All times in Eastern time zone.