Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and MotoGP racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

While I’m currently in Canada, I am not actually going to the Canadian Grand Prix, which is a large disappointment. I told my husband that we should head to Montreal for the weekend since we’re here, and his response was, “We have the Canadian Grand Prix at home,” by which he means watching the race on television in the greater Toronto area.

That being said, it’s set to be a great — and likely busy — race, since it’s the event’s return to the calendar after a long pandemic-induced hiatus. I have (knock on wood) thus far managed to avoid getting sick during my travels, and having a weekend to relax is probably for the best.

Advertisement

In the rest of the racing world, we’re on a little summer break. IndyCar, NASCAR, endurance racing, and more are all taking a breather after wrapping up a packed schedule and some of the biggest races of the year. That means this is the perfect time to get acquainted with MotoGP, which will be competing at the Sachsenring this Sunday. I’ll admit that I haven’t kept an eye on the sport as much as I’d like, but I’m aiming to change that this weekend.

The big news, though? SUPERSTAR RACING EXPERIENCE IS BACK. If you haven’t kept in tune, SRX is a short championship dedicated to pitting a bunch of great racers against one another behind the wheel of stock cars, and it’s fucking delightful.

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Saturday, June 18

NASCAR Truck Series Clean Harbors 150

From Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa

9 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Sunday, June 19

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

From the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec

12:30 p.m. ET on ABC

MotoGP Grand Prix Deutschland

From the Sachsenring in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany

1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC

Superstar Racing Experience