How to Watch Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, April 29-30

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix and Würth 400 at Dover, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place.
Formula 1 will be debuting its new sprint race format this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The new weekend schedule will include a dedicated Saturday qualifying session for the sprint race called a Sprint Shootout.
The NASCAR Cup Series is visiting Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. The race at the Monster Mile will hopefully be a less chaotic affair than last Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, where Kyle Busch won after Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney collided on the final lap.
The FIA World Endurance Championship is running the 6 Hours of Spa on Saturday. The Belgian classic will be the final event before this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. Also, MotoGP without Marc Marquez is visiting Jerez for the Spanish Grand Prix. Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:
Saturday, April 29
F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout
From Baku, Azerbaijan
4:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying
From Circuito de Jerez in Jerez, Spain
4:50 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass
FIA WEC - 6 Hours of Spa
From Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Spa, Belgium
6:45 a.m. ET on MotorTrend+
MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Sprint Race
From Circuito de Jerez in Jerez, Spain
9:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass
F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Sprint Race
From Baku, Azerbaijan
9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro
NASCAR Xfinity Series - A-Game 200
From Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, DE
1:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Monster Energy Supercross
From Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN
3:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock
IndyCar - Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix - Qualifying
From Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, AL
3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
Sunday, April 30
F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race
From Baku, Azerbaijan
7:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro
MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Race
From Circuito de Jerez in Jerez, Spain
9:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass / 3:00 p.m ET on CNBC
NASCAR Cup Series - Würth 400
From Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, DE
2:00 p.m. ET on FS1
IndyCar - Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix - Race
From Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, AL
3:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock