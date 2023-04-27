How to Watch Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, April 29-30

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix and Würth 400 at Dover, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place.



Formula 1 will be debuting its new sprint race format this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The new weekend schedule will include a dedicated Saturday qualifying session for the sprint race called a Sprint Shootout.

The NASCAR Cup Series is visiting Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. The race at the Monster Mile will hopefully be a less chaotic affair than last Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, where Kyle Busch won after Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney collided on the final lap.

The FIA World Endurance Championship is running the 6 Hours of Spa on Saturday. The Belgian classic will be the final event before this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. Also, MotoGP without Marc Marquez is visiting Jerez for the Spanish Grand Prix. Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Saturday, April 29

F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout

From Baku, Azerbaijan

4:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying

From Circuito de Jerez in Jerez, Spain

4:50 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass

FIA WEC - 6 Hours of Spa

From Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Spa, Belgium

6:45 a.m. ET on MotorTrend+

MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Sprint Race

From Circuito de Jerez in Jerez, Spain

9:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass

F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Sprint Race

From Baku, Azerbaijan

9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro

NASCAR Xfinity Series - A-Game 200

From Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, DE

1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Monster Energy Supercross

From Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

3:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

IndyCar - Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix - Qualifying

From Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, AL

3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, April 30

F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race

From Baku, Azerbaijan

7:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro

MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Race

From Circuito de Jerez in Jerez, Spain

9:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass / 3:00 p.m ET on CNBC

NASCAR Cup Series - Würth 400

From Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, DE

2:00 p.m. ET on FS1

IndyCar - Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix - Race

From Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, AL

3:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock